BJP supports demand for ‘Dry Day’ on Good Friday

March 11, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The demand of churches for closure of liquor shops on Good Friday is being taken forward by BJP MLA from Tirunelveli and former Minister Nainar Nagenthran.

When the RC Diocese of Tuticorin submitted an appeal to the Thoothukudi district administration demanding closure of liquor shops on Good Friday all over Tamil Nadu, the demand was summarily rejected.

“It is quite unfortunate. Hence, I made this appeal with the Chief Minister’s Office, which too has rejected our appeal. Our appeals with the State Minorities’ Commission too did not evoke any positive response from the government. When I shared with the parish priests of Tuticorin Diocese about this unfortunate development, the priests in turn shared it with the parishioners, who have erected flex banners near the churches demanding ‘Dry Day’ on Good Friday. Moreover, we organised a retreat at Manappaadu on March 10, which has reiterated this demand through a resolution,” said Rev. Fr. Jeyanthan, director of ‘Amalorpava Matha Sodality Against Liquor’.

Now, this demand from Christians has received strident support from unexpected quarters, the BJP, as Mr. Nainar Nagenthran has taken-up the demand to the Tamil Nadu Government through social media.

When asked about his post on X demanding ‘Dry Day’ on Good Friday, Mr. Nainar Nagenthran, while terming the demand by the Christians as “right and just” (the exact words being said in Eucharistic prayers in the Holy Mass), told ‘The Hindu’ that the government should consider this demand positively and immediately as the ‘Good Friday’ falls on March 29 this year.

“Since the demand of the Christians of closure of liquor shops on ‘Good Friday’ is cent per cent right, I support it. Hence, I made an open appeal through X to the Tamil Nadu Government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin after this government, always projecting itself as ‘Saviour of Minorities’, just trashed the appeal made by the Christian organisations, especially by ‘Amalorpava Matha Sodality Against Liquor’, a 100-year-old movement against liquor. So, we’ll ensure that this right and just demand is accepted,” said

Mr. Nainar Nagenthran, who shared with this correspondent more than 20 photos of banners erected in front of various Roman Catholic churches in Thoothukudi district, all demanding ‘Dry Day’ on ‘Good Friday’.

“I received these photos from Christian priests and, hence, I clamour for closure of liquor shops on Good Friday from this year. The BJP supports total prohibition in Tamil Nadu as we cannot see anymore the younger generation and the families getting ruined by liquor. DMK MP Kanimozhi, who shed tears for the young widows, who are victims of alcoholism, does not speak about this demand after the DMK returned to power three years ago. As a first step, I suggest vociferously the idea of closing down the liquor shops and the bars attached to the hotels in all holy towns such as Tiruchendur, Thirupparankundram, Rameswaram, Velankanni and Nagore and all other holy towns of Tamil Nadu. There should be no space for liquor in any town housing famous shrines. I seek the support of all concerned to take this demand to the next level,” Mr. Nainar Nagenthran said,

He added that he would stand with the Christians in getting a Government Order for closure of liquor shops on Good Friday from this year.

