BJP supporter held for derogatory meme on Stalin

July 18, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Thisaiyanvilai police in the the district have arrested a BJP supporter for allegedly having posted on social media a meme demeaning Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with a derogatory caption.

The police said one Jayakumar from Cuddalore had created the derogatory meme on Mr. Stalin and posted it on the social media. K. Muthukumar, 35, of Thisaiyanvilai, who is a member of the BJP, shared it with his contacts and posted it on Facebook with the caption that demeaned the Chief Minister.

Based on a complaint from Thisaiyanvilai town secretary of the DMK John Kennedy, the police arrested Muthukumar on Tuesday. Steps have been taken to arrest Jayakumar too.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.