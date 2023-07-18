HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP supporter held for derogatory meme on Stalin

July 18, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Thisaiyanvilai police in the the district have arrested a BJP supporter for allegedly having posted on social media a meme demeaning Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with a derogatory caption.

The police said one Jayakumar from Cuddalore had created the derogatory meme on Mr. Stalin and posted it on the social media. K. Muthukumar, 35, of Thisaiyanvilai, who is a member of the BJP, shared it with his contacts and posted it on Facebook with the caption that demeaned the Chief Minister.

Based on a complaint from Thisaiyanvilai town secretary of the DMK John Kennedy, the police arrested Muthukumar on Tuesday. Steps have been taken to arrest Jayakumar too.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.