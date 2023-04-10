ADVERTISEMENT

BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao appears before Thoothukudi police

April 10, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao, who reportedly shared fake videos and messages on social media that migrant workers from Bihar were being attacked in Tamil Nadu, appeared before the police in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Based on a complaint from DMK IT Wing’s Thoothukudi North District vice-president Nagarajan, Thoothukudi Central Police registered a case against Mr. Prashant under Sections 153, 153 (A), 504, 505 (1) (b), 505 (1) C and 502 (2).

Mr. Prashant filed a plea for anticipatory bail in the Supreme Court. While granting his plea, the apex court asked him to appear before Thoothukudi police and cooperate with the investigation.

The Tamil Nadu Police registered a total of 13 cases in this connection and investigators found that all videos shared by Mr. Prashant and a Bihar youth, Manish Kashyap, were ‘fake’. When Mr. Prashant approached the court for anticipatory bail, he was directed to appear before the investigating officer for inquiry. Challenging it, he made an appeal before the Supreme Court, which, too, directed him to appear before the Thoothukudi Central Police while granting him interim relief.

On Monday, Mr. Prashant came to the Thoothukudi Central Police Station along with a group of BJP cadre and he was questioned for nearly an hour.

