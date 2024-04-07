BJP should be voted to power to make India third largest economy by 2027: Nadda

April 07, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Madurai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if elected for the third term, will make the country the third largest economy in the world by 2027, said BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Sunday.

He was addressing a public meeting at Tirumangalam in Madurai district, seeking votes for party candidate for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency Radikaa Sarathkumar.

Even as several big economies of the world like that of the United States., Europe, Japan and Australia witnessed a slump due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war, India took a big leap from the 11th position to the 5th spot in the world.

Mr. Nadda said people who were using mobile phones “Made in China” were now using those “Made in India” . Similarly, the growth in electronics manufacturing and its exports had grown manifold. The country was seeing good growth in steel manufacturing and export of petrol chemical goods.

Under the Modi Governmen, the needs of people of all sections of society, including the poor, marginalised, women, youth, famers and dalits, were taken care of. The benefits of PM Garib Kalyan Anna yojana reached 80 crore people in the country, including 3.6 crore in Tamil Nadu under which the people were getting 5 kg of rice or wheat and one kg of pulse free of cost. “This has helped 25 crore people come out of poverty in the country,” he said.

People had also benefited under the PM-Kisan scheme, Ujjwala scheme, Jal Jeevan scheme and Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The BJP leader said that due to his special liking for Tamil Nadu, Mr. Modi granted three times more funds under tax devolution. Higher funds were given under Grants in Aid, railway budget, rural development and laying of rural roads.

“Mr. Modi gave 11 medical colleges to Tamil Nadu,” he said adding that a lot of development had taken place in Tamil Nadu. However, the Congress and DMK and other parties in INDIA bloc were dynastic and corrupt parties.

The Prime Minister had promised to remove all corrupt leaders and put them in jail. Many leaders of the opposition parties were either on bail or in jail. People should support the BJP, if they wanted to see the corrupt leaders in jail.

Ms. Radikaa, R. Sarathkumar and H. Raja were among those present.

