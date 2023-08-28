BJP seeks removal of windmills installed across wild streams near Ottapidaram

August 28, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Urging the official machinery to act tough against a private windmill blocking a few wild streams bringing water to the nearby irrigation tank in Ottapidaram taluk, a group of BJP functionaries submitted a petition to District Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday.

The petitioners said the private windmill firm had illegally encroached upon a few wild streams near Mulloor village in Ottapidaram taluk by installing the wind turbine generators. Even though these illegal structures have effectively changed the course of wild streams, the revenue officials refuse to take action against the windmill firm for obvious reasons.

“As the watercourse of the wild streams has been changed, the irrigation tank situated near Mulloor is not getting water even during unseasonal rains and the monsoons. Hence, the officials should remove the illegal structures obstructing the flow of wild streams and save farming operations in this rain-fed area,” said Jayashankar, secretary of North Ottapidaram union.

They also appealed to the Collector to check the plundering of the groundwater in Panchalankurichi and Vaeppalodai areas.

Members of Tamirabharani Conservation Movement submitted a petition seeking the planting of saplings along the watercourse of the perennial river after removing the thorny bushes grown abundantly on the banks. The Srivaikundam dam should be desilted and the sand being removed from the dam filled up in the areas where thorny bushes are removed so that it would ensure seepage of rainwater into the ground.

After strengthening the bunds on both sides of the river, the Public Works Department should check completely the flow of sewage into the river. The district administration should form a special police team headed by the Superintendent of Police to check sand mining along the Tamirabharani watercourse, they said.

A group of traders from Udangudi submitted a petition highlighting “ineffective functioning” of the town panchayat administration in impounding the stray cattle and pigs along the main bazaar of the town throughout the day to trouble the public.

They also said the District Collector should instruct the town panchayat administration to weed out the politicians and the middlemen who influence the renewal of the shops belonging to the urban local body.

A group of salt pan workers from Kalaignanapuram near Vilathikulam in the district submitted a petition seeking the Collector’s help in shifting the proposed SIPCOT Industrial Estate to some other area instead of acquiring the saltpans around their village.

“Even as the salt pans in our village are ensuring livelihood for a few thousand workers, the Tamil Nadu Government has initiated steps to acquire these salt pans on the lands leased from the government for setting up SIPCOT Industrial Estate. Hence, the Collector to save the salt pan workers by shifting the proposed venture to some other area,” the petitioners said.

