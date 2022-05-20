BJP seeks judicial probe in stone quarry mishap

May 20, 2022 20:33 IST

Condemning the Tamil Nadu Government’s Department of Mines for its failure to check irregularities in the stone quarry that led to tragic accident recently, the BJP organised a demonstration in front of Tirunelveli Railway Junction on Friday to press its demand of judicial probe into the mishap.

Led by Dhaya Shankar, district president of the BJP, the protestors raised slogans demanding action against the erring officials and those who facilitated irregularities in mining of stones. Even though the stone quarry had been slapped closure notice on April last for irregularities, the quarry had been functioning that led to the mishap and death of three persons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hence, a judicial probe should be ordered to unearth the irregularities and all unauthorised stone quarries in Tirunelveli district should be closed. The police should confiscate the lorries carrying minerals especially stones and M-sand to the neighbouring States without permission.

Besides giving compensation of ₹50 lakh to the families of the deceased in the stone quarry accident, government job should be given to a family member of the deceased.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa participated in the demonstration.