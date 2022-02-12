BJP readies for a ‘mission’

Nagercoil

12 February 2022 19:30 IST

Kanniyakumari stands out from rest of Tamil Nadu not only with its undulated topography, but also in how its people conduct themselves, even at a political party meeting.

Unlike its bete noire DMK, the BJP conducted its meeting at Perumal marriage hall in Nagercoil on last Monday in an orderly fashion.

But for a banner at the entrance to the marriage hall, there was no posters or festoons to suggest that a party meeting was going on to introduce candidates contesting the urban local body polls.

There was no adulation for BJP State president K. Annamalai and former union minister and one of the architects of the party in the district Pon. Radhakrishnan on the dais. Surprise of surprises, even the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was mentioned rarely and Amit Shah’s name not even once. The short salutations were almost perfunctory and the speakers were focused, giving the candidates an action plan. It was like a shakha in sitting mode. The candidates - men and women - were seated in an orderly fashion and there was no long clapping or shouts. The speakers were to the point, ‘ordering’ the candidates not to act big, despite “Kanniyakumari district being a BJP citadel of Tamil Nadu.”

It all resembled a meeting of the comrades.

While concluding his speech, Mr. Annamalai said, “A victory path has been laid for you by none other than senior leaders like Pon. Radhakrishnan. Let Jesus assist our Christian candidates to win the elections.”