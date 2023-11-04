BJP rattled by INDIA bloc’s progression, says TNCC president 

November 04, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The BJP, fazed by the unimaginable popularity that INDIA bloc is steadily gaining across the country, is harassing the leaders of non-BJP governments through raids by the Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, charged Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri.

“Since the DMK is playing pivotal role in taking INDIA bloc to the Indians in the most effective fashion, the BJP has unleashed its IT, ED and CBI on the ministers here. But, these coercive strategies will go in vain as the people are clear about the motive behind it,” Mr. Alagiri told the reporters here on Saturday. He had come here to participate in the party’s booth agents’ meeting held in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.

Mr. Alagiri said the ED, CBI and IT, which had become part of the BJP, was dancing to the tunes of the ruling party high command by harassing the leaders of non-BJP-ruled States through motivated searches and interrogations. Since the BJP had sensed its crushing defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections in five States, it was working overtime desperately to coerce the Opposition parties including the DMK of Tamil Nadu besides employing similar strategy in Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan too.

“At the same time, the BJP doesn’t disturb its new found corrupt friends and also BJP leaders’ who too figured in corruption charges. Even though the searches in Minister V. Senthil Balaji’s residence did not yield anything, he is in jail. The Aam Aadmi Party’s government in Delhi is being constantly tortured through the CBI, ED and IT. Since the DMK is playing vital role in strengthening the INDIA bloc, it’s also facing harassment from the Central agencies. The Governor, who is acting like a BJP agent, is refusing to give permission for filing case against the AIADMK leaders including some ex-ministers facing corruption charges. But, people are watching it,” Mr. Alagiri said.

On the BJP leaders’ accusation of law and order breakdown in Tamil Nadu, he said those leaders should recall what was happening in the BJP-ruled States including Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress leader pointed out that the NEET, which was comfortable only for the CBSE students, was helping private coaching centres rob huge money from the aspirants in the name of coaching and also the private medical colleges by giving admission even for low-scoring students. “Hence, the NEET, which did not ensure level-playing field for all students, should go”, he said.

When asked about actor Vijay’s indirect reference to his possible political plunge in 2026 Assembly polls, Mr. Alagiri said he would welcome it. “Even though actor Rajinikanth was hinting repeatedly that he would enter the politics, he did not. Let’s see what’s in store in Vijay’s case,” he noted.

Participating in the party’s booth agents’ meeting in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, Mr. Alagiri exhorted the cadres to work hard for ensuring the resounding victory of INDIA bloc candidates to be fielded in the Parliamentary elections.

