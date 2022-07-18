BJP protests caste-related question in Periyar University exam
Members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest in front of the Collectorate on Monday condemning the controversial question on caste asked in the exam held by Periyar University in Salem.
The protest was led by M. Ilayaraja, district president, BJP SC Morcha
The protestors raised slogans against the caste-related question which was asked in the semester examination of M.A. History conducted by Periyar University, Salem. “It seems to deliberately promote the concept of caste discrimination,” said G. Dhanabalan, district president, BJP.
They demanded registering a case against the University.
There was a furore over the demand for the resignation of Mr Ponmudi.
SC Morcha general secretary Satishkumar, treasurer Palanisamy and other party functionaries were present.
