BJP president Nadda holds meeting with OBC leaders in Karaikudi

Earlier, the BJP president visited the famous Pillayarpatti Temple in Sivaganga district and participated in special pujas performed on September 23

L Srikrishna KARAIKUDI
September 23, 2022 13:33 IST

BJP President J.P. Nadda and party leaders visit Sri Karpaga Vinayakar temple in Pillayarpatti in Sivaganga district on September 23, 2022 | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

The Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda presided over an in-camera meeting with OBC leaders in Karaikudi.

Earlier, he visited the famous Pillayarpatti Temple in Sivaganga district and participated in special pujas performed on September 23.

Joining the national leader, T.N. State president K. Annamalai, Union Minister of State L. Murugan, senior leader H. Raja, MLAs Vanathi Srinivasan, Nainar Nagendran, national secretary C.D. Ravi and among others went around the temple after participating in special pujas.

The BJP leaders visited a party cadre’s dwelling in Kovilur Weavers’ Colony and had breakfast with them. He is expected to return to Madurai late evening and proceed to New Delhi by flight, partymen said.

