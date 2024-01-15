BJP MP’s hater-mongering speech highly condemnable, says MDMK leader Durai Vaiko

January 15, 2024 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - MADURAI

Condemning BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde’s statement that the Hindu community would not rest till it reclaims all mosques, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Durai Vaiko, during the press meet in Madurai January 14, said, such hatemongering speeches would set a bad precedent to the nation which already was facing many communal issues.

Citing the violence after the demolition of Babri Masjid, he said the BJP MP’s speech would incite violence in the country.

Further he said, no religion preaches to hate or destroy other religion’s faith, and most importantly everyone should understand the significant difference between how faith is used religiously and politically.

ADVERTISEMENT

Answering a question about their party’s stand on developmental projects affecting environment, Mr. Durai Vaiko said their party believes that development and environmental protection should go hand in hand without affecting the other.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT