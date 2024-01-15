ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MP’s hater-mongering speech highly condemnable, says MDMK leader Durai Vaiko

January 15, 2024 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam principal secretary Durai Vaiko addressing a rally in Madurai on Jan. 14. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Condemning BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde’s statement that the Hindu community would not rest till it reclaims all mosques, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Durai Vaiko, during the press meet in Madurai January 14, said, such hatemongering speeches would set a bad precedent to the nation which already was facing many communal issues. 

Citing the violence after the demolition of Babri Masjid, he said the BJP MP’s speech would incite violence in the country.  

Further he said, no religion preaches to hate or destroy other religion’s faith, and most importantly everyone should understand the significant difference between how faith is used religiously and politically. 

Answering a question about their party’s stand on developmental projects affecting environment, Mr. Durai Vaiko said their party believes that development and environmental protection should go hand in hand without affecting the other.  

