BJP moves High Court for installation of ‘Bharat Mata’ statue

August 22, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

Virudhunagar Unit of BJP has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction for the installation of ‘Bharat Mata’ statue on its party office premises in Virudhunagar.

The petitioner, BJP Virudhunagar East District president G. Pandurangan, said that the statue of ‘Bharat Mata’ with the Indian flag in her hand was installed on the party office premises. It was installed on the premise that the entire country was one and ‘Bharat Mata’ was the symbol of the nation.

Plans were made to unveil the statue by conducting a grand function. However, the officials entered the party office premises and removed the statue, the petitioner said. He said that the statue was installed on the party office premises on a patta land belonging to the party.

During the course of the hearing, the State told the court that a Division Bench had directed the authorities to ensure that no person or party was permitted to install statues in the State without getting proper permission. A circular had also been issued prescribing guidelines. Justice D. Nagarjun adjourned the hearing in the case after the counsel representing the petitioner sought time to get instructions.

