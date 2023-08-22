HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP moves High Court for installation of ‘Bharat Mata’ statue

August 22, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar Unit of BJP has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction for the installation of ‘Bharat Mata’ statue on its party office premises in Virudhunagar.

The petitioner, BJP Virudhunagar East District president G. Pandurangan, said that the statue of ‘Bharat Mata’ with the Indian flag in her hand was installed on the party office premises. It was installed on the premise that the entire country was one and ‘Bharat Mata’ was the symbol of the nation.

Plans were made to unveil the statue by conducting a grand function. However, the officials entered the party office premises and removed the statue, the petitioner said. He said that the statue was installed on the party office premises on a patta land belonging to the party.

During the course of the hearing, the State told the court that a Division Bench had directed the authorities to ensure that no person or party was permitted to install statues in the State without getting proper permission. A circular had also been issued prescribing guidelines. Justice D. Nagarjun adjourned the hearing in the case after the counsel representing the petitioner sought time to get instructions.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.