BJP MLA’s plea to release water in Kodagan, Tirunelveli Channels for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation

July 24, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran has urged the Tamil Nadu Government to release water in Kodagan and Tirunelveli Channels under the Tamirabharani irrigation system to enable farmers having lands under the two channels to take-up ‘kar’ paddy cultivation this year.

In a petition submitted to Deputy Collector (Training) Sheeja during the weekly grievances day meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday, Mr. Nainar Nagenthran said water now being released from Papanasam Dam was nourishing 2,260 acres of cultivable land under North Kodaimelazhagiyaan Channel, 870 acres of land under South Kodaimelazhagiyaan Channel, 2,460 acres of land under Nadhiyunni Channel and 12,500 acres of land under Kannadiyan Channel for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation.

In all, the water being released from the reservoir since Wednesday would benefit 18,090 acres of land under the four major irrigation channels of the Tamirabharani Irrigation System. The water to be released for 105 days i.e. till October 31, 2023 would benefit 18,090 acres of cultivable lands in Ambasamudram and Cheranmahadevi Taluks.

However, the farmers having lands under Kodagan and Tirunvelveli Channels were the most unfortunate lot as they do not get water for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation during most of the seasons in the past couple of decades due to ‘unsatisfactory storage level’ in Papanasam and Manimuthar dams. “Hence, the farmers have not been able to take up ‘kar’ paddy cultivation for the past several years. Considering their situation, the Tamil Nadu Government should release water in Tirunelveli and Kodagan Channels to revive farming operations this year during this season,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the petition, the BJP MLA said the farmers of the district, who could not take up ‘kar’ paddy cultivation last year between June and September, could not go in for ‘pisanam’ paddy cultivation also due to failure of the northeast monsoon. Hence, the State government should declare Tirunelveli district as drought-hit as it was reeling under acute water crisis for drinking and irrigation purposes.

“I can not understand the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin-led Tamil Nadu Government’s inexplicable silence and delay over announcing Tirunelveli as drought-hit,” he added.

