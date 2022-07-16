BJP minority wing leader’s convoy attacked near Illayankudi in Sivaganga district

‘Vellore’ Syed Ibrahim flays DMK govt. for deteriorating law and order situation

BJP Minority Wing national secretary ‘Vellore’ Syed Ibrahim’s convoy was pelted with stones near Illayankudi in Sivaganga district on Friday night.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Ibrahim said when he was proceeding from Pudukottai to Ramanathapuram with some of his supporters and party functionaries, unidentified persons hurled stones at their vehicles near Illayankudi. Window panes and windshields of a few cars were damaged in the violent attack, he added.

Blaming the DMK government for the ‘deteriorating law and order situation’ in the State, he said it should focus on growth and development. Antisocial elements were encouraged to target those who voiced concern for the people. “The BJP will not be discouraged or threatened by such empty threats,” Mr. Ibrahim said, and demanded the arrest of those involved in the attack.

He claimed that some Muslim outfits were being misled into believing that the BJP was anti-people and anti-minorities. This was totally wrong and baseless. The Centre had spent a whopping ₹5,123 crore for the welfare of minorities in the country, which was in the safe hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

He charged that the DMK, which promised to uplift the minorities and weaker sections of society, had neglected them after the Assembly elections. Coming to power was the only aim of the DMK and the people were upset with its fake announcements, he said.

Meanwhile, Sivaganga district police said they had received a complaint and investigations were on to arrest the accused.