BJP men held after they forcefully released impounded cattle

November 20, 2022 - TIRUNELVELI

The Palayamkottai Police registered cases against 30 Bharatiya Janata Party workers, including the party’s district president Daya Shankar, on a charge of obstructing public servants from discharging their duties on Sunday.

Following complaints of stray cattle menace on many roads, the Corporation authorities started impounding them. After issuing a warning, they returned the bovines to the owners with an assurance that they would not let them on the road again, as they caused road accidents.

The success of the drive was short-lived as the civic authorities, in a bid to step up the enforcement, decided not to return the stray cattle to the owners and instead took steps to sell them in public auction.

When news spread that 11 impounded cattle from different places were kept in a public place for auction, the owners approached BJP functionaries who staged a demonstration and threatened the officials with dire consequences. The BJP men allegedly used force and took back the cattle by force and gave them to the owners.

Based on a complaint from Assistant Commissioner Manikandan, the police registered a case against the 30 BJP men and detained them.