BJP members take out pro-CAA march

BJP cadre taking out a rally in Madurai on Friday.

28 February 2020 21:45 IST

MADURAI

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) march here on Friday and submitted petitions to Collector T.G. Vinay about curtailing resistance to the act.

District President K. Srinivasan said that terrorists and Muslim fundamentalists were making their way into protest sites and misleading innocent Muslims into believing false statements about the CAA.

“Hasn't Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly explained that the CAA will have no implications on religious minorities in our country? Why are people carrying out month-long protests and disrupting the lives of the people?" Mr. Srinivasan asked.

Former district president Sasi Raman said that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Indian National Congress were spreading false fear among the public.