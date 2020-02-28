BJP members take out pro-CAA march

MADURAI
Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) march here on Friday and submitted petitions to Collector T.G. Vinay about curtailing resistance to the act.
District President K. Srinivasan said that terrorists and Muslim fundamentalists were making their way into protest sites and misleading innocent Muslims into believing false statements about the CAA.
“Hasn't Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly explained that the CAA will have no implications on religious minorities in our country? Why are people carrying out month-long protests and disrupting the lives of the people?" Mr. Srinivasan asked.
Former district president Sasi Raman said that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Indian National Congress were spreading false fear among the public.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.