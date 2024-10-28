ADVERTISEMENT

BJP may be behind Vijay’s political party: T.N. Speaker Appavu

Updated - October 28, 2024 06:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

M. Appavu. File | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

After actor Rajnikanth refused to enter politics, the BJP may have forced actor Vijay to establish his own political outfit, said Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Monday (October 28, 2024).

Interacting with journalists in Tirunelveli, he said it was the DMK that had lent support to Mr. Vijay when his premises was subjected to searches by the Income Tax Department a few years ago. “My best wishes and good luck to him on having started his own party.”

T.N. Law Minister Regupathy calls TVK the ‘C team’ of BJP

Many actors had in the past floated political parties and Mr. Vijay was free to start one for himself, he added.

However, Mr. Appavu felt the actor could have avoided remarks indirectly assailing the DMK at his first public meeting in Vikravandi on Sunday. “He should not forget the past, when he was in trouble,” he said.

It was, however, baffling that Mr. Vijay had appointed Bussy Anand against his (Vijay’s) father S.A. Chandrasekar had levelled allegations of impropriety in the past.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam conference: Vijay lambasts ‘looting in the name of Dravidian model’

The Speaker also said there were reports that Mr. Anand was close with some senior leaders in the BJP in Puducherry and New Delhi. The actor’s remarks that he was not a “B” team or “C” team of any outfit had raised eyebrows.

To a query, he said the DMK government under the leadership of M.K. Stalin was performing so well in all spheres that many States followed Tamil Nadu as a model. Be it welfare schemes or on the industrial front, the State was on top of the board.

