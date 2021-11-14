BJP man’s kin robbed of ₹1.25 lakh, gold jewellery

Four unidentified persons robbed the family members of the district secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing, S. Vijendiran, 37, of over 22 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹1.25 lakh at Tirumangalam late on Saturday evening.

Police said that Mr. Vijendiran, a realtor, was at hospital when the crime took place. His mother, wife and children were at home when they saw some men knocking at the door of their neighbour’s house at around 6.30 p.m. They told them that their neighbours were away. Immediately, the robbers, who were wearing the now common face masks, barged into their house.

One of the robbers pulled out a knife and made the family members sit in a corner while two others removed their jewellery. Another robber opened an alimirah and took away the cash, folowing which they fled away. None of the family members was injured.

The police said Mr. Vijendran’s house was located in Muthiah Nagar, an extension area along Virudhunagar highway. The robbers had entered the residential area through wild growth in the vicinity. Tirumangalam Town police are investigating.