BJP makes life miserable for common man: Congress

MADURAI

Charging the Union government for neglecting the woes of the common man, the members of the Congress staged a rally in Madurai city on Saturday.

Led by district president V. Karthikeyan, the members said that the BJP government had ruined the lives of the people. At a time when the people were suffering due to the pandemic, the prices of essential goods, especially, the fuel price, had touched a new high in this regime.

Comparing the fuel prices when the UPA government was in power, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had managed them tactfully. Now, when the Congress and other allied parties, suggested concrete views to the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister, they ignored them.

As a result, lack of knowledge by those sitting on power had only made lives miserable for the people in this country.

Vegetable prices were high due to various factors. Farmers were affected due to wrong policies of the Centre. Likewise, the student community and the MSME sector too were struggling hard to cope up due to the bungling in the NEET and non-release of funds to the industry by the Centre, Mr Karthikeyan said.

The only group of people who benefited from the BJP was its friends in the corporate house, the Congress functionaries said and added that after taking huge loans, they vanished. To give them more space, the Centre was keen to privatise many PSUs, including banks and the LIC of India in some form or the other.

The time had come to teach the BJP a lesson and as told by the AICC leader Rahul Gandhi in Madurai, the beginning of the end had come for the BJP which was forced to take back the controversial three farm laws.