BJP Madurai district president Saravanan quits party

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 14, 2022 01:09 IST

In a late night development, BJP Madurai district president P. Saravanan quit the BJP on Saturday. He met State Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan at his residence here and apologised for the actions of the BJP cadre who had hurled footwear at the Minister’s car at Madurai airport when the body of soldier D. Lakshmanan was brought down from Delhi earlier in the day.

Addressing media persons outside the Minister’s residence after the meeting, Dr. Saravanan said he was thoroughly upset with the manner in which the BJP cadre had conducted themselves at the airport.

He said he was shocked and ashamed by the act of the BJP cadre and hence decided to quit party. He decided to meet the Minister and apologise to him.

It may be noted that Dr. Saravanan quit the DMK and joined the BJP in 2021.

