BJP-led Centre has ignored nation-wide implementation of prohibition, says Thirumavalavan

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the Centre has ignored the issue of bringing nation-wide prohibition even as liquor was ruining the lives of youngsters, said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan.

Responding to a comment made by Union Minister L. Murugan, that prohibition was implemented in BJP-ruled States, the Lok Sabha MP said that only in Gujarat the Congress implemented prohibition was in vogue.

The prohibition in Bihar was brought by the Janata Dal (United) Government. “Is there any prohibition in Uttar Pradesh?” he asked while talking to reporters here on Sunday. Why has the BJP, which claims to be the protector of the Hindus, not taken any steps to safeguard the Hindus from the menace of liquor.

Blaming the State Governments and ignoring the prohibition issue only showed the concern the BJP has for common man, he charged.

Despite being in the ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu, the VCK has taken up the prohbition issue which would embarass the ruling party.

“Instead of appreciating the move by the VCK, the BJP was making fun of it only to weaken the DMK-led alliance,” he accused.

On the question of safety of Tamil Nadu fishermen under the BJP-led Government in the Centre, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the supporters of BJP had claimed that there would be a sea change in the safety for Sri Lankan Tamils, if BJP came to power in the Centre.

“But, in the last 10 years, the Centre has not taken any action to protect the Tamil fishermen. The issue of Sri Lankan Tamils has not witnessed progress even an inch. In fact, the atrocities by Sinhalese Buddhists on Tamils has only increased ,” he charged. One lakh Tamil widows were suffering in the island nation.

Lot of drugs were being supplied among Tamils in a planned manner, he charged.

When questioned about one nation, one election, the VCK leader said that it was one of poltical action plans of the BJP. It was aimed at bringing in the Presidential form of rule in India with one-party system and without any opposition parties.

