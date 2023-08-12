August 12, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

After having miserably failed in all spheres, the Tamil Nadu government continues to blame the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said BJP State president K. Annamalai here on Saturday.

As a part of his ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra, he addressed a well attended meeting at Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district in which a large number of BJP cadre and senior functionaries led by Sasikala Pushpa and among others participated.

Taking a dig at the DMK government, he said that all the poll promises have been broken. The DMK had come to power claiming to do good. Today, the government had become a laughing stock and people would soon show them the doors.

DMK had promised to revive the Shenbagavalli reservoir near here and provide water to Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts as in the past, when the party came to power, however, nothing has moved in this direction, Mr Annamalai said and asked the people to think twice before casting their valuable votes next year when the Lok Sabha election would be held.

Only Modi can save Tamil Nadu

The BJP leader said that to change the political dynamics in Tamil Nadu and to give a new meaning to politics, he said that it would become a reality only if Narendra Modi came to power for the third time as Prime Minister.

Charging the DMK and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, he said that all his overseas trips starting from Dubai and later on to other countries had only been a failure. “The CM said that over ₹6,000 crore would come in from UAE...” What happened. Where has the money come in,” he demanded an answer and urged the people to think about this.

Further, he said that like the CM’s family members, who are charged with corruption and other charges, can anyone level any such allegations against the PM. He has proved to be a tall leader within the country and also during his visits abroad. The image of the countrymen abroad have got a big boost and NRIs were proud to be identified as Indians.

The BJP alone can save the nation as there was no dynastic politics, he said and added that the nine years of Mr Modi’s governance had brought in visible changes such as infrastructure development and the COVID-19 management had brought in laurels.

Earlier, Mr Annamalai visited the manimandapam of poet Bharati at Ettayapuram. He garlanded the statue and also went around the library in the campus.

