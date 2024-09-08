BJP leader justifies TN Governor’s remarks on State syllabus row

The Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi was correct in his remarks regarding the State syllabus, said senior BJP leader H. Raja here on Sunday.

The Governor had recently pointed out that the syllabus followed by the State Education Department was relatively low and not competitive, when compared with central streams such as the CBSE and ICSE and among others.

The remark had snowballed into a controversy with Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi taking up the challenge and providing figures to prove that the Governor was wrong in his statement.

In the meantime, supporting the Governor, Mr Raja said that in 1,300 schools, there were less than 10 students. In one school, for a single student, there were two teachers. “Is it not a shame and is it not the job of the authorities to set it right,” he asked and hoped the Chief Minister was aware of the lethargic bureaucrats in the government.

On Vinayaka Chaturthi festival, the BJP leader said that the police had crossed their limits and created an issue out of nothing. There was nothing wrong in more people carrying the idols and immersing it in the waterbodies than in the past. The police cannot restrict the numbers or bring about new guidelines.

Citing a few instances, he said that in Kumbakonam, Tiruchengode and among other cities, the public were not allowed to carry the idols and instead the police personnel themselves had immersed the idols citing law and order issues. In some cities, the police had not permitted the idols to be taken out in a procession due to violation of height.

The BJP leader also said that the police had unnecessarily arrested a person who had given a motivational talk in a government school. “To please a few in the government, the police are misusing their powers. The speaker Mahavishnu had spoken about Thirumular, Thiruvalluvar to the students and there was nothing wrong or inflammatory. On the contrary, some people had interpreted it in such a way so as to fit their argument, which was absurd, Mr Raja said.

