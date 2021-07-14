BJP leader H. Raja seeks anticipatory bail

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader H. Raja moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday seeking anticipatory bail, apprehending arrest by Thirumayam police, Pudukkottai district. The News Editor of RSS South Union V. Suryanarayanan also sought anticipatory bail.

Thirumayam police booked the case against Mr. Raja and seven others after they got into an altercation with the police. The police denied permission to the BJP cadre to erect a stage on the road during Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations in 2018 in Thirumayam, citing a High Court order. Following this Mr. Raja verbally abused the police.

In a video that went viral, Mr. Raja could be seen verbally abusing police officers and he also went on to pass derogatory remarks against the High Court. The Madras High Court initiated suo motu contempt proceedings for the remarks passed against the court. The court closed the contempt proceedings after he apologised to the court.

Thirumayam police have filed a chargesheet against the accused. The Judicial Magistrate of Thirumayam summoned them to appear before the court on July 23. The petitioners claimed that they did not commit any offence and sought anticipatory bail. They said that if they were arrested, their reputation would be damaged.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan adjourned the hearing in the case to July 16. Time was sought by the State to respond in the case. A counsel also made mention before the court to file an intervening petition. Granting time to file the petition, the case was adjourned.