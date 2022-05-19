BJP leader H. Raja detained near Palani

BJP leader H. Raja was detained by Dindigul police when he attempted to proceed to participate in a ‘Maha aarthi’ and visit a disputed land near Palani on Wednesday.

The police said the Hindu Temple Protection Committee that had organised ‘Maha aarthi’ had not taken proper permission from the Public Works Department. Besides, Mr. Raja wanted to go to a land around a temple in Neikarapatti where it was alleged that people had been “illegally” living on the temple land.

With the dispute being under inquiry by the Revenue officials, Mr. Raja was not allowed to go there in view of possible law and order problem, a police official said.