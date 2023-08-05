BJP leader flays DMK govt. for not resuming operation of cooperative sugar mills at Alanganallur

August 05, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Madurai

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai flayed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for not taking steps to resume crushing of cane at the National Cooperative Sugar Mills at Alanganallur in the district as promised during the Assembly election.

Addressing the people during the 9th day of his “En Mann, En Makkal” yatra here on Saturday, Mr. Annamalai said that the mills, which was inaugurated by former Chief Minsiter, K. Kamaraj, in 1963, had remained closed for three years. He wondered why should the Government construct the Kalaignar Centenary Library by spending crores of rupees when they could not resume operation of the sugar mills.

Mr. Annamalai accused that Minister for Registration P. Moorthy that he could have helped in revival of the factory which would have been welcome by the farmers. He was involved in scientific way of corruption in transfers of officers, he alleged.

On the AIIMS-Madurai, he said that while AIIMS announced in other States were just satellite hospitals for AIIMS Delhi, the one announced for Madurai was similar to the AIIMS Delhi.

“Other AIIMS have been provided a fund of ₹ 600 crore, AIIMS Madurai would come up at a cost of ₹ 2,600 crore. It would serve the entire southern States,” he said.

He blamed the DMK, which has been in power in Tamil Nadu for five terms, for not having taken any steps to bring AIIMS to the State. However, the BJP, which has not promised to set up the medical facility during its election campaign, would commission it by 2026. It would provide employment to 22,000 persons, he added.

He accused the DMK for not having filled up the vacancies for the post of nurses in Government Rajaji Hospital. “While the hospital required 2000 nurses, it had only 670 nurses on its roll,” Mr. Annamalai said.

Similarly, the schools in Tamil Nadu did not have adequate number of teachers. DMK Government had not fulfilled many of its poll promises, he said.

But, the Narendra Modi Government had helped the people of Tamil Nadu through various schemes like health insurance, construction of houses, toilets, crop insurance and Mudra loans to small and marginal traders.

A public meeting planned by the BJP as part of the yatra scheduled for Sunday had been cancelled “due to unforeseen” circumstances.