BJP leader demands suspension of executive officer of Thanjavur temple

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary H. Raja on February 9 demanded that the executive officer of the Brahadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur be suspended for allowing members from different religions, demanding that consecration take place in Tamil and not Sanskrit, to protest.

At a press meet in Madurai, singling out members from a protest poster that made the rounds on social media, Mr. Raja asked why people like David Maniarasan, Ahmed Kabir and Jainulabeen were allowed into the temple although it is specified that only those who are ‘Hindus’ be allowed — particularly into the sanctum sanctorum.

Accusing DMK president M.K. Stalin of hypocrisy, he said: “Coming from a line of politicians who claim to have abolished Brahmin patriarchy, Stalin has hired a North Indian Brahmin named Prashant Kishor to prepare for the 2021 Assembly election because he is incapable of handling the party by himself.”

Commenting about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and its consequences, Mr. Raja claimed that a church in Pallikaranai, Chennai, was forcefully making citizens sign the anti-CAA signature drive by the DMK. “This is not going to affect the Christians. Some do not want to sign it too,” he said.