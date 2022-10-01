BJP leader accused of threatening journalist in Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau
October 01, 2022 21:28 IST

A police complaint has been lodged against Bharatiya Janata Party district president, Kathiravan, and another person charging them of threatening a journalist of a Tamil magazine, here on Saturday.

In his complaint, the journalist, K. Vivekraj (29), has said that when he had gone to Tiruvalluvar Salai under Kenikarai police station limits on Thursday, Kathiravan abused him and threatened him with dire consequences for having published a report on BJP leaders earlier.

The complainant said that he made the threat in the presence of the local police and other politicians. One person named, Bala, a supporter of Kathiravan, also threatened him saying that the reporter had come all alone.

Stating that the intimidation has created fear for his life, the journalist sought action against Kathiravan and Bala.

The Kenikarai police which issued a community service register receipt to the journalist have called the accused persons to the police station for enquiry on Sunday.

