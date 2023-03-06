BJP keen on pushing ‘sanatana dharma’ to divide people for electoral gains, says Kerala CM

March 06, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the people across the country have started realising the evils of extremism of Hindutva forces.

“The BJP, in a bid to divide the people on religious grounds for electoral gains, is still aggressively pushing forward ‘sanatana dharma’ as the solution to all problems the country is now facing.”

Mr. Vijayan while addressing the function organised here on Monday night to mark the 200 th anniversary of the struggle to win the right to wear upper garment said the rule of ‘sanatana dharma’, which was followed by King Marthanda Varma of Travancore to deny the people even the right to wear upper garment, was being projected by the Hindutva forces as ‘a panacea’ for all problems the country was facing.

The core idea behind propagating ‘sanatana dharma’ was to ensure divisions in the society while safeguarding the wellbeing of cows and a particular caste in the society.

While northern States were witnessing the cruel face of religious extremism, it had always been rejected by Tamil Nadu and Kerala, thanks to the reformists these States had produced like Ayya Vaikundar, poet Subramaniya Bharathi, E.V.R. Periyar and Narayana Guru.

“The BJP, which had failed in all fronts, has earned the anger of the people. Hence, it is driving a wedge among the people in the name of religion. This party still believes that the people would support Sangh Parivar and its designs. But it will not happen in 2024,” Mr. Vijayan said.

He, without naming Adani, also came down heavily on the BJP-led Union Government for having invested LIC’s ₹ 70,000 crore in the shares of a corporate giant and misusing Central agencies like Enforcement Directorate, CBI, Income Tax etc. for settling political scores and decimate political opponents.

When Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin appealed to Mr. Vijayan to jointly organise next year the centenary celebrations of Vaikkom struggle in which E.V.R. Periyar led the agitation for equality, the latter invited the former to join the celebrations to be held in Kerala.