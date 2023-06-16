ADVERTISEMENT

BJP IT wing secy. held for derogatory message on CM, Ministers

June 16, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a BJP functionary for allegedly posting a derogatory message against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues on the social media.

The police said Selva Balan, 29, the BJP information technology wing secretary of Thoothukudi north district, had posted the message against Mr. Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi, Ministers T. Mano Thangaraj and V. Senthilbalaji and MP T.R. Baalu.

He had also posted caricatures of them. Based on a complaint from DMK IT wing deputy organiser Antony Raj, the Thoothukudi SIPCOT police registered a case against Mr. Selva Balan, of Kulaiyankarisal near Pudukottai in the district, and arrested Mr. Selva Balanhim on Thursday. Further investigations are under way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US