BJP IT wing secy. held for derogatory message on CM, Ministers

June 16, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a BJP functionary for allegedly posting a derogatory message against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues on the social media.

The police said Selva Balan, 29, the BJP information technology wing secretary of Thoothukudi north district, had posted the message against Mr. Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi, Ministers T. Mano Thangaraj and V. Senthilbalaji and MP T.R. Baalu.

He had also posted caricatures of them. Based on a complaint from DMK IT wing deputy organiser Antony Raj, the Thoothukudi SIPCOT police registered a case against Mr. Selva Balan, of Kulaiyankarisal near Pudukottai in the district, and arrested Mr. Selva Balanhim on Thursday. Further investigations are under way.

