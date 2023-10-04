BJP IT Cell Chief moves HC seeking quashing of FIR

October 04, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - MADURAI

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Tiruchi police for allegedly distorting the comments made by Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on sanatana dharma.

Justice G. Ilangovan ordered notice to the State and adjourned the hearing in the case. In his petition, Mr. Malviya said that at a conference organised in Chennai by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association in September, Mr. Udhayanidhi had made a comment on sanatana dharma.

In his speech, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin had said, “Only a few things can be resisted. Some have to be eliminated. In that sense, even sanatana must be eliminated. We cannot resist mosquitoes, dengue, coronavirus. They must be eliminated. In that sense, even sanatana must be eliminated.”

It was said that Mr. Malviya had posted on X (formerly Twitter): “In short, he calls for the Genocide of 80% of the population of Bharat, who follow sanatana dharma.”

In a post clarifying his remark, Mr. Udhayanidhi said he had never called for genocide. Uprooting sanatana dharma was upholding humanity and human equity, he said.

According to the complainant, K.A.V. Dinakaran, organiser of the DMK’s advocates wing, Tiruchi south district, the petitioner had misinterpreted the comment of the Sports Minister.

