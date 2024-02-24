BJP is the most corrupt party in the country, says CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat

February 24, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - DINDIGUL

CPI(M) Politburo Member Prakash Karat on Saturday claimed that the BJP was the most corrupt party in the country,

Speaking at a public meeting here, he said the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi had brought in a new law in 2018 that enabled corporate houses to donate money by purchasing electoral bonds. The name of the donor need not be made public and while the BJP collected ₹6,000 crore, the combined opposition might have got about ₹1,500 crore.

When the BJP government did this without any shame or hesitation, the CPI (M) approached the court and was the only political outfit to reject donations through electoral bonds. “Unfortunately, the apex court sat on the petition for five years. Now, they have given a verdict that this bond is unconstitutional and will only promote corruption. Thus, our arguments have been upheld by the apex court because if the electoral bonds had been accepted, every one would be at the mercy of the BJP,” he said.

“This is the system the BJP has brought in. Thus, the BJP is the most corrupt as it has legalised corruption. The Modi government has advanced the agenda of the RSS. The temple in Ayodhya is not going to be the last event. By demolishing the mosques nearby, they are dividing the people. The essence of secular nation is losing its meaning,” he said.

It was time for all to come together with the unanimous objective of saving the Indian Republic. The opposition parties had a great responsibility to protect democracy and secularism as its fundamental principles and defeat the fascist BJP out of power.

Further, the future was not safe not only because of Hindutva communal politics of BJP, but the ruling party was openly supporting big capitalists in the country. They were pursuing such economic policies that suited the businesses of the Ambanis and Adanis, who had become so powerful. They were so wealthy, and concentration of wealth had been confined to a micro circle, he added.

In every State, the opposition leaders were being targeted. In non-BJP ruled States. Ministers and leaders were targeted by the BJP through the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department. If they joined the BJP, they were declared clean. The BJP wass thus the washing machine of the country.

Mr. Karat said that 26 opposition parties had come together with a common aim to stop the BJP from coming back into power again. “In Tamil Nadu, the parties here are already strong and, thus, the BJP will be isolated. Our party will play its due role and unitedly fight by pooling all anti-BJP votes. In last parliamentary elections, our performance was excellent. We won 38 seats. Now, we have to make sure we win 39/39.”