BJP ignoring Madurai projects, charges Kanimozhi

April 04, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MADURAI

While All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in other places have been completed, the BJP-led Central government claims that there was no adequate funds to complete the two projects that were announced for Madurai, charged DMK MP Kanimozhi on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canvassing votes for CPI (M) candidate Su. Venkatesan (DMK alliance) at Bethaniyapuram, Ms Kanimozhi said that apart from the announcement for NIPER in Madurai no steps have been taken to implement the project. Similarly with regard to AIIMS in Madurai after laying the foundation the only announcement was about additional funds being earmarked, she said.

While airports in many BJP-led State government like Uttar Pradesh were getting notified as international airports, the Madurai airport was being ignored.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though farmers in the country were struggling to pay their loans, the BJP had waived off crores of corporate loans. It had not waived off loans of farmers and students. Job opportunities were not being created and when asked, the BJP says that people selling pakodas can be considered employed. The BJP has reduced fund allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme and people have suffered due to demonetisation, she said.

She charged that the BJP favoured corporate bigwigs like Adani and Ambani. The airport in Jamnagar, a Defence airport, was used to welcome international guests for the pre-wedding celebrations of Ambani’s son.

The DMK-led State government has introduced several welfare schemes for the people and brought investments to Madurai. She said that Mr. Venkatesan had voiced for the rights of the people and the State in the Parliament. “It is time to teach the BJP a lesson for ignoring Tamil Nadu during the floods in Chennai that affected the neighbouring districts and the havoc caused due to the heavy downpour in the southern districts”, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.