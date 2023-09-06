BJP holds novel agitation to condemn Tamil Nadu government

September 06, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Condemning the Tamil Nadu Government for diverting the Central funds meant for welfare of Scheduled Caste in the State to give monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to women as ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’, the BJP organised ‘begging agitation’ here on Wednesday.

The protesting BJP cadre said the Central Government, which had earmarked ₹1.12 lakh crore under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan scheme for the development of the Scheduled Caste people in the past ten years, had released ₹16,442 crore for Tamil Nadu in 2022 – 2023. However, the M. K. Stalin-led State Government had spent only ₹5,976 crore for the welfare of SCs while ₹10,466 crore remains unused even as the target group is desperately waiting for financial assistance for their livelihood.

“This fund could have been used for renovating the Scheduled Caste students’ schools and the hostels where quality food can be served. Due to the pathetic condition of these hostels and the poor quality food, the number of SC students in these schools has dropped considerably due to the callous attitude of the Tamil Nadu Government. They are still living in thatched huts and tents. The Tamil Nadu Government has not made any special effort to create SC entrepreneurs with the Central funds. At the same time, the Stalin-led government has diverted ₹1,540 crore from the Central assistance meant for the SCs to its ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme, which is atrocious,” the protestors said.

The SC students, who had availed educational loans were struggling to repay loans with interest and unable to start their business ventures. If the Central assistance was properly utilized, the educational loans could have been waived and properly utilized for uplifting their living standards. While speaking about social justice and equality, the ‘Dravidian Model’ government had cheated and let down the ‘oppressed community’.

The DMK government, in 2010, had diverted the funds meant for the SCs for distributing free colour televisions for their political gain.

“Hence, the Centre should constitute an inquiry to probe the diversion of funds meant for the SC’s welfare and hold the Tamil Nadu Government and the officials attached to the Department of Adi Dravida Welfare responsible for this crime. Since the Tamil Nadu Government is saying that it is cash-starved and clandestinely diverting Centre’s funds meant for welfare of SCs to its populistic scheme, we’re begging to send the money to Mr. Stalin,” the protestors said.

