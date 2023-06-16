BJP has nothing to do with ED probe against Senthil Balaji, says Annamalai

June 16, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - SIVAGANGA

Tamil Nadu State BJP president K. Annamalai asserted that the party had nothing to do with the arrest of Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate.

Addressing a public meeting held here on Thursday to mark the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken Tamil around the globe with Thirukkural. Mr. Modi had given many development projects to Tamil Nadu. Whenever he went abroad, he disseminated the richness of Tamil, its tradition and culture.

Unable to accept the reality, the ‘Dravidian rulers’ of Tamil Nadu attacked the PM and the BJP. Sivaganga district alone benefited to the tune of ₹2,447 crore under Central schemes.

Taking a dig at the DMK government in the State, Mr. Annamalai said the last two years had been a harrowing experience. Over 500 promises were made ahead of the Assembly election, but nothing tangible had been done for Tamil Nadu. The common man had been misled by the DMK, he charged.

The DMK had promised an arts college for women and drinking water from Cauvery in Sivaganga, but nothing had been implemented, he added.

Alleging that the DMK had been functioning for ‘one family’s welfare’, he questioned the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan at the hospital where Mr. Senthil Balaji was admitted. The DMK, he said, had scant respect for laws and it was exemplified by the presence of the CM himself at the hospital. “When some one had been arrested by the ED on corruption and money laundering charges, how can the CM be there?.” he asked.

The BJP leader said Mr. Modi would be autocratic as far as eliminating corruption.

‘CM panicking’

Earlier speaking at Madurai airport, Mr. Annamalai said Mr. Stalin’s message on his twitter handle on Thursday was a direct attack against BJP workers. “We will not be cowed down by such threats. The police should be impartial and not remain a puppet in the hands of the rulers of Tamil Nadu by arresting the BJP workers citing false propaganda in social media as reason,” he said.

Reiterating that the BJP had no role in the arrest of Mr. Senthil Balaji, he urged the CM and his Ministers to explain to the people about the complaint on which the former was arrested.