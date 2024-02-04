ADVERTISEMENT

BJP has done good, but did not keep promise on AIIMS

February 04, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

While the BJP has done some good over the last 10 years by bringing in development, at the same time, they had also not kept their promise of construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Madurai, AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran told reporters in Ramanathapuram on Saturday. Asked if he would contest in the Lok Sabha election, he said, “Wait and watch. There is more time....” He further said that the people of Tamil Nadu were fed up with the DMK rule.

On the INDIA bloc, he said that it does not exist. He further said that the war of words within some of the allies in the front gave a different impression, and the major parties should work in tandem and ensure that they were intact if the political opponents were serious about fighting the BJP.

On AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s repeated statement that he would not consider taking in people such as V.K. Sasikala and O. Panneerselvam back in the fold, Mr. Dhinakaran said,” Do not take Palaniswamy seriously..”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US