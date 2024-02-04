GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP has done good, but did not keep promise on AIIMS

February 04, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

While the BJP has done some good over the last 10 years by bringing in development, at the same time, they had also not kept their promise of construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Madurai, AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran told reporters in Ramanathapuram on Saturday. Asked if he would contest in the Lok Sabha election, he said, “Wait and watch. There is more time....” He further said that the people of Tamil Nadu were fed up with the DMK rule.

On the INDIA bloc, he said that it does not exist. He further said that the war of words within some of the allies in the front gave a different impression, and the major parties should work in tandem and ensure that they were intact if the political opponents were serious about fighting the BJP.

On AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s repeated statement that he would not consider taking in people such as V.K. Sasikala and O. Panneerselvam back in the fold, Mr. Dhinakaran said,” Do not take Palaniswamy seriously..”

