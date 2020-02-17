BJP govt. is actual perpetrator of violence: MP

MADURAI

In the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) witnessed over the last two months, more than 25 protesters have been killed in BJP-ruled States. This proves that the government is instigating violence against the protesters, who are striving to save the secular fabric of the country in a peaceful manner, according to Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan.

Speaking at the inauguration of a protest organised by Madurai District Muslim Aikkiya Jamath and other Islamic outfits against the CAA and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) at Nelpettai here on Monday, he said, “BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have termed the protesters ‘anti-nationals’ and said that they will open fire on them, who are their own citizens. This shows that the government is the actual perpetrator of violence.”

The CAA violated the fundamental ideas prescribed in the Constitution. It was against the country’s democratic values and secularism, the MP said. “This peaceful protest is not in favour of a particular religion or section of people, but is a fight to save the Constitution, which is the ‘holy book’ binding the people of the country,” he said.

He also condemned the “brutal” police action on anti-CAA protesters in Chennai on February 14. “Currently, Madurai stands second in the State in terms of the intensity of the protest against these atrocities. Soon, the city will top the list in this fight to save the Constitution,” he said.

The protesters raised slogans against both the Central and State governments, and urged the Union government to withdraw the CAA, NPR and the NRC.

Jamath president S.A. Liyakkath Ali said that the protest would continue till the Centre repealed the CAA.