BJP government has set a new trend by not submitting pink book in parliament: MP

This practice of the BJP government has displayed its insecurity in publishing their works as no developmental works were carried out in their tenure, says Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan

Updated - July 28, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 07:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Accusing the Union government for not releasing pink book - encompassing detailed report of the projects undertaken by railway department in the Union Budget, till date in the Parliament, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said the BJP government was setting a precedent by not submitting the pink book in the parliament for the perusal of the elected representatives and public.  

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said, “Even if it is released today on the last day of the debate, the opposition will have no time to read through it and understand and discuss it.” 

Ever since the merger of railway budget with general budget in 2017, the Opposition had only the pink book to know about the various projects undertaken by the railways and funds allocated for them. But this practice of the BJP government has displayed its insecurity in publishing their works as no developmental works were carried out in their tenure, he alleged.  

“Tamil Nadu MPs’ criticism on Union government for not allocating funds during the Union budget is not baseless. While we demanded flood relief fund for the damage caused during the floods in Chennai and southern districts, they are allocating ₹21,000 crore for flood prevention in Bihar,” he added.  

“Can the Finance Minister explain the rationale behind allocating such a huge fund for a prevention activity when there are places which are still suffering from the deluge,” Mr. Venkatesan said. 

In addition to this, Tamil Nadu which has the largest number of urban areas than any other State was not allotted any funds and how could this be called a progressive budget, he wondered.  

“While railways, airports, highways are some of the sectors which determine the growth of a region, not a single rupee has been given for those works. The allocation for Metro Rail projects in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai is nil,” he said.  

The BJP government in their 10 years of rule has changed the trend of bringing the corporate tax from first position to third position in terms of highest number of tax payers.  “Now the order is GST, personal tax and corporate tax. At the cost of common public, they have earned the goodwill of corporates by granting them huge favours,” he said.  

While even the Opposition in other States have questioned the injustice, only in Tamil Nadu the parties like PMK comment mindlessly justifying BJP government’s injustice.  “Going by what its leader Anbumani said, it is understood that the budget is for the power and alliance and not for the common man,” he said.  

As part of the democratic process to oppose the Union government’s move, the Left parties - CPI-M, CPI, CPI (ML) - would stage a State-wide protest on August 1, Mr. Venkatesan said.  

