BJP government has cheated young people with false promises of ensuring 2 crore jobs every year: Madurai MP

September 07, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

The Centre has cheated the young people of the country with its false promise of providing job opportunities to two crore aspirants every year, said Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan.

Participating in a protest organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in front of Madurai railway junction on Thursday, Mr. Venkatesan said that the Modi government had not kept its promise of giving two crore jobs to youngsters of the country. “Not even 10% of what was promised has been implemented in the past five years,” he said.

Similarly, the Union government was trying to cheat the common man by giving an additional subsidy of ₹200 per gas cylinder now. “The cost of the domestic cylinder was around ₹400 in 2014. After having increased it to as much as ₹1,200 a cylinder, the Union government is now giving a pittance of ₹200 as subsidy,” he said.

Even the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have suffered under the BJP government, he charged. At least 50% of MSME units were on the verge of shutting down, he claimed. Entrepreneurs have been demanding the waiving of the interest on the loans they had got during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Centre, which has waived off whopping amounts for corporates, is ignoring the MSME sector,” he charged. This has affected the employment opportunities, he said.

The party cadres, led by leaders, including M. Ganesan and R. Vijayarajan, staged a procession from the Kattabomman statue junction near the Periyar bus stand towards the main entrance of the railway junction to hold a rail roko. However, a huge posse of police personnel and a double layer of barricades, prevented them from entering the railway premises.

The cadres complained of police punching the cadres during a commotion. A senior police officer expressed regret for the action. Later, all the protesters courted arrest.