BJP got third term for its good governance in Haryana: Vasan

People of Haryana had given a third term for the Bharatiya Janata Party because of its good governance for 10-long years, said Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Vasan said that the BJP had faced little anti-incumbency factor and won over the negative approach of the Congress against the BJP during the Assembly election campaign.

“The people of Haryana believed that the State would be in a proper shape under the BJP rule,” he added.

On the Jammu and Kashmir election results, Mr. Vasan said that the BJP was able to win over 20 seats on its own after abolition of Article 370.

“That the BJP has got more seats than the Congress which has been reduced to single-digit in J and K showed the mindset of the people with respect to the two parties,” he added.

Stating that democracy has returned to J and K after a long time, he said that Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and the Congress combine which has been voted to power should not disturb it.

On the death of five persons during the Chennai air show, Mr. Vasan said that the lives of those people who got exhausted under the scorching sun could have been saved, if the State government had put in proper arrangement.

Thousands of people who had gathered on the Marina beach were deprived of adequate drinking water, toilet facility and shade.

“They had gathered to witness an important show with fear,” he said.

“At least 250 persons fainted after the people were forced to walk for several km due to lack of transport service. Such accidents should not recur.”

The Government should ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods through ration shops ahead of the festival season. Similarly, the State government should come out with a timeline to close down all the TASMAC shops in phases before the 2026 Assembly elections, he said.