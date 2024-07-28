‘BJP getting relegated to a minority government is respite after 10 years’

With BJP relegated to a minority government after the election, people could at last have a respite from a tyrannical 10 years of BJP government at a stretch, said V. Jenniammal of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA).

She was speaking at Life Insurance Corporation Working Women Conference organised by All India Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union in Madurai on Saturday. Being a minority government, the BJP government could not take any decisions at will against the Constitution of India, Ms. Jenniammal said.

“Still, fear of losing power could not stop crimes against people belonging to minority commuities. It proves that their idea of governing people is based only on their religion and caste,” she said.

Though many women are devout, they do not want to identify fellow humans by their religion, N.P. Rameshkannan, general secretary of AICEU, said.

Anusha, whose husband was killed by his father himself for marrying a girl from a different community, appealed to the audience to be proactive in preventing honour killings.

“Reacting to honour killings will do no good. Instead, we should intervene beforehand to protect such couples from falling prey to their own parents and relatives,” she added.

Ms. Anusha insisted on a consistent fight against caste and its atrocities till the people who created such a system themselves moved away from practising it.

Kavitha Jawahar, orator, spoke about the indispensable role played by women in uplifting the family and the society. She said despite several hurdles faced by women, they still manage to fight and win over even unsurmountable things.

Student Kaviya Janani from Kamuthi, a top score in Class X public examinations, said, “I was taught by my parents and teachers that when a boy studies, it would uplift him, but when a girl studies, it will lift her family and society too.”

Ms. Janani, Ms. Anusha and Aayi Ammal alias Pooranam who donated 1.52 acre of land to government, were recognised by the organisers for their fight in their respective lives.

The association passed a resolution stressing the Tamil Nadu government to enact a law against honour killings. The government should take steps to ensure equal opportunity and equal pay for women in jobs. Importantly, special leave must be granted to women to get treated for menopause problems, it said.