BJP gaining support in Tamil Nadu, says Nadda

L Srikrishna KARAIKUDI
September 23, 2022 21:24 IST

BJP president J.P. Nadda addressing a press conference in Karaikudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

People from various walks of life are interested in joining the BJP, as they are convinced by the pro-development policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party’s national president, J.P. Nadda, said here on Friday.

Winding up his two-day visit to Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, during which he addressed different wings of the party, including Mahila Morcha, OBC leaders and others, he said the Central government had been doing its best to uplift the downtrodden on the one hand and facilitate the development of the nation on the other. Seeing this, the people, especially women and the youth, were attracted to the party, the Prime Minister and his team.

The Prime Minister had been instrumental in implementing iconic projects, and funds were being allocated for them. A transformation was taking place in many backward States. The Centre believed in cooperative federalism, he said.

When this was the reality, it was unfortunate that the DMK was indulging in a blame game with the Centre, he said. “We are not here to do politics, but some in the DMK deal in a cheap way. Petty politics should stop, which alone would pave the way for development. Only when there is development, the standard of living of the common man would improve,” he said.

When the DMK was in power in Tamil Nadu, it would not be fair to blame Mr. Modi for all kinds of price hike implemented by the State government, Mr. Nadda said, adding that the Centre would be happy to listen to the demands of not only Tamil Nadu, but all States and Union Territories in the country, and do good for the people’s welfare.

The DMK, he said, should focus on providing good governance, and the Centre would be glad to cooperate with it, he said.

