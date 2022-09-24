BJP functionary’s vehicle, godown set ablaze, five vehicles damaged in Dindigul

Police said that three bikes and a car, belonging to Mr Paulraj’s brother, were fully damaged in the fire along with two partially burnt two-wheelers

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL:
September 24, 2022 11:52 IST

A BJP functionary’s car and five two wheeler, parked at his godown, set fire by unidentified persons at Kudai Paraipatti in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on the early morning hours of Saturday, 24 September 2022. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Pre-owned vehicles at a godown of a BJP functionary were allegedly set ablaze at Kudaiparaipatti in Dindigul by two unidentified persons in the wee hours on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the godown belonged to BJP town (west) president and a second-hand vehicle dealer T. Paulraj which is located near Begampur. Police said that three bikes and a car, belonging to Mr Paulraj’s brother, were fully damaged in the fire along with two partially burnt two-wheelers.

G. Dhanabalan, BJP Councillor and district (east) president alleged that it was workers of Popular Front India (PFI) who were involved in this act. “Since similar incidents, targeting BJP functionaries after the searches conducted by officials of National Investigation Agency recently, have been unfolding in bouts across the State, we have no one else to blame but them,” he said.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said that CCTV camera footage has been retrieved and that investigation is ongoing. He added that security will be tightened further at various vulnerable points across Dindigul following this incident.

Later in the day, BJP functionaries staged a road roko on Dindigul-Theni Road demanding immediate arrest of the miscreants involved in the crime.

