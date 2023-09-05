BJP functionary’s murder in Tirunelveli | Police inspector suspended for failing to act on intelligence inputs

September 05, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Inspector of Police, Palayamkottai Police Station, Kasi Pandian has been placed under suspension for failing to act on intelligence inputs, and preventing the murder of a BJP functionary on the night of August 30, 2023. The order was issued by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range and Commissioner of Police (In-Charge), Tirunelveli City, Pravesh Kumar.

Sources in the police said the Tirunelveli city intelligence wing had alerted their higher-ups about the growing enmity between Prabhu, a DMK functionary from Moolikulam, falling under the Palayamkottai police station limits and Jegan, the BJP’s Tirunelveli district youth wing general secretary, also from Moolikulam. The latter was the husband of the Tirunelveli Corporation’s Thatchanallur zone chairperson, Revathi. The intelligence wing informed the officers that a clash might take place between Jegan and Prabhu due to their political rivalry.

Against this backdrop, Jegan was murdered by an armed gang.

“Six persons were immediately arrested by the police. Subsequently, Prabhu surrendered before the Palayamkottai police. When he entered the Palayamkottai police station however, the police personnel did not question him about the murder of Jegan. Only after the intervention of Mr. Pravesh Kumar, was he questioned for a while before being lodged at the Palayamkottai Central Prison,” sources in the police said.

Consequently, Mr. Kasi Pandian has been placed under suspension.