BJP functionary sustains burn injuries in immolation bid outside police station in Sivakasi

Police said the 39-year-old was out on a bail after being arrested in a cheating case; he has been admitted to the government hospital in Sivakasi where he undergoing treatment

August 04, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau

A BJP functionary, P. Sathiyaraj (39) suffered burn injuries on his legs when he allegedly set himself on fire in front of the Tiruthangal police station in Sivakasi on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The police said Sathiyaraj was out on bail, after he had been arrested in connection with a cheating case in July. He was accused of having cheated a businessman of ₹51 lakh, on the promise of getting him five acres of land. When he failed to do so and did not return the money, he was arrested based on a police complaint.

As part of his conditional bail, he was to appear before the Tiruthangal police station at 6 p.m. every day to sign in the register. When he came to the police station late on Thursday evening, he suddenly doused himself with petrol and set himself afire. Police personnel put out the flames and rushed him to the government hospital in Sivakasi.

The police said he had sustained burn injuries on his thighs. Tiruthangal police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and SPEAK2us Helpline 93754 93754)

